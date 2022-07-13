Larkin Poe share video for Blood Harmony, the soulful title track of their much-anticipated new album

Larkin Poe have revealed the latest single and title track from their forthcoming sixth studio album, Blood Harmony.

Making its world premiere via Guitar World – right up there in that YouTube clip above – the video finds sisters Megan and Rebecca Lovell on the tour bus, tumbling out of their bunks, into a jam and onto the stage.

For the Grammy-nominated duo, this is the natural rhythm of life. But life doesn’t always follow the beat. Look at how the past two years has thrown the touring musician’s schedule out of whack. And in life, there’s always something out of reach. Maybe this was something that Rebecca Lovell is referencing in Blood Harmony – that in such uncertainty, family can be the anchor.

“I wrote this song after having a really meaningful conversation on the phone with my Mother about the strangeness and beauty of the human experience,” she says. “Of all the songs I’ve ever written, I’m particularly proud of this one.”

The track features Rebecca on guitar and lead vocals, with Megan on harmonies and lap steel, and it builds and builds. It assembles itself with acoustic, lap steel and electric guitar parking a relaxed southern rock vibe over a kick. It speaks of music running in the family.

(Image credit: Jason Stoltzfus)

The family angle is always key with Larkin Poe – as a bona fide sister act, that’s unavoidable. But even still, Larkin Poe kept the production of Blood Harmony in-house, with Rebecca’s husband and regular collaborator Tyler Bryant co-producing the album with the band.

The record was tracked at Lovell and Bryant’s home studio. The Larkin Poe live players – Kevin McGowan on drums, Tarka Layman on bass guitar – laid down parts in the studio.

“When steering by your own stars, you never quite know where you’re going to wind up,” says the band in a statement. “Our true north is unique to us, and in following our true north without compromise, we have been out freewheeling this world on the ride of our lives.

“And it still feels like just the beginning. Blood Harmony is a creative step we are proud to have taken together as sisters. We grew these songs in a sweet part of our hearts and we hope they bring beauty.”