Larkin Poe flip the script with latest Blood Harmony track, Georgia Off My Mind

Larkin Poe have shared Georgia Off My Mind, the latest release from the duo’s upcoming album, Blood Harmony.

It’s the third Blood Harmony single sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell have dropped thus far, and it’s perhaps the one that strikes closest to home: the track itself is a sentimental love song to the “stretch of I-24 that connects Atlanta and Nashville” – a drive Rebecca has completed thousands of times.

Georgia Off My Mind flips the script on popular jazz standard Georgia On My Mind, and swaps smooth sounds for gritty electric guitar action that marries drop-tuned rumbles, swinging blues riffs and upper register licks into one tremolo-tinged main hook.

In the accompanying music video – see below – Rebecca dons a Fender HSS Stratocaster, and receives the reliable support of Megan’s lap steel, which supplies a bounty of decorative slides and a foot-tapping guitar solo at the 2:26 mark.

“Like 99 percent of my songs, that song came into being at my kitchen table late in the evening,” recalled Rebecca. “My husband and I stumbled into that line at the chorus – ‘Tennessee keep Georgia off my mind’ – and it turned into a love song for the stretch of I-24 that connects Atlanta and Nashville, which is a drive we’ve made thousands of times now.”

Georgia Off My Mind joins the hard-riffing lead single Bad Spell and soulful title track on the Blood Harmony tracklist, which was recorded with the help of drummer Kevin McGowan and bassist Tarka Layman.

The album was co-produced by Larkin Poe and Tyler Bryant – the duo's longtime collaborator and Rebecca’s husband – and was recorded mainly at the pair’s home studio.

Of the upcoming effort, Larkin Poe commented, “When steering by your own stars, you never quite know where you’re going to wind up.

“Our true north is unique to us, and in following our true north without compromise, we have been out freewheeling this world on the ride of our lives,” they continued. “And it still feels like just the beginning.

“Blood Harmony is a creative step we are proud to have taken together as sisters. We grew these songs in a sweet part of our hearts and we hope they bring beauty.”

The album will arrive November 11 via Larkin Poe's own label Tricki-Woo Records, and will be available in a variety of physical and digital formats.

You can check out the tracklist for Blood Harmony below.

Deep Stays Down Bad Spell Georgia Off My Mind Strike Gold Southern Comfort Bolt Cutters & The Family Name Blood Harmony Kick The Blues Might As Well Be Me Summertime Sunset Lips As Cold As Diamond

In other Larkin Poe news, the duo recently released a roots-y reinvention of the Scorpions' Wind of Change.