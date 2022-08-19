Hear Larkin Poe’s roots-y reinvention of the Scorpions’ Wind of Change

Nashville’s roots duo Larkin Poe, AKA sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, have posted their latest YouTube cover – an earthy, slide-laden take on the Scorpions’ 1990 hit Wind of Change.

The band are currently preparing for the release of their new album Blood Harmony – the title a reference to their shared musical experience and deep bonds as a family outfit.

And while Wind of Change does not feature on the album, it has been selected as the latest installment of their long-running series of YouTube cover clips, which are intended to keep a public record of the songs they are listening to and learning.

Penned by German rock behemoths the Scorpions, Wind Of Change anticipated a new era of unity in Eastern Europe, following the end of the Cold War and the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Larkin Poe’s version gives the hard rock power ballad a folksy reimagining, which seems odd on paper, but works surprisingly well.

Matthias Jabs’ haunting clean guitar lines sound entirely at home on Megan Lovell’s lap steel, while Rebecca Lovell’s big bodied acoustic guitar (a Gibson Hummingbird) and earnest vocal calls to mind the sort of picket line singalongs of '60s protest heroes, like Joan Baez.

Essentially, it feels a bit like a Marvel multiverse moment for pan-Atlantic rock history.

If this has whetted your appetite for the new album, you can check out Larkin Poe’s singles Bad Spell and the title-track, Blood Harmony, which premiered right here on Guitar World. Likewise, the Scorpions released their own new album Rock Believer, earlier this year.

