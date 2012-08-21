Last Chance to Enter AmpKit Setup Smackdown Contest

Post your AmpKit Setups for a chance to win gear from Ashdown, Sonic Edge and Peavey.

This is the last week to enter the AmpKit “Setup Smackdown” contest, so get ‘em in now!

AmpKit users can submit their setups until August 23 in three categories and have a chance to win real, physical guitar and bass gear.

The categories include Best Clean / Acoustic Setup (Prize: Sonic Edge Tumbleweed compressor and clean boost pedal); Best High Gain Setup (Prize: Peavey AT-200 autotuning guitar); and Best Bass Setup (Prize: Ashdown MiBass 220 compact bass amp head).

Find out more about the Setup Smackdown contest right here.