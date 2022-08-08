High-quality bootleg recording of Led Zeppelin’s 1972 show in Kyoto emerges, and is reportedly set for release

A newly surfaced recording captured from the crowd at Led Zeppelin’s October 10, 1972 show in Kyoto, Japan is reportedly set to be released as a bootleg.

Per Led Zeppelin News (opens in new tab), a photo of a leaflet promoting a recording of the show was posted on Twitter on Saturday (August 6), by a user who has previously shared accurate information regarding Led Zeppelin bootleg releases.

The outlet reports that the leaflet says a fourth audience recording of the performance will be released “soon” via Japanese bootleg label Empress Valley.

Led Zeppelin’s 1972 Kyoto show comprised 10 tracks – including classics Black Dog, Stairway to Heaven and Immigrant Song – as well as a medley performance of their iconic riffer, Whole Lotta Love.

It would follow three other previous bootlegs of the show: a two-part box set release by Empress Valley titled The Overture and The Campaign, which arrived in 2018, and another recording, Evil Spirits in Kyoto, released by another bootleg label named Tarantura/T2K in 2016.

Take a look below at the show’s full setlist, per Led Zeppelin’s official website (opens in new tab).

Rock and Roll

Black Dog

Misty Mountain Hop

Since I’ve Been Loving You

The Song Remains the Same

Rain Song

Dazed and Confused

Stairway to Heaven

Over the Hills and Far Away

Whole Lotta Love (medley including Everybody Needs Someone To Love, Let That Boy Boogie, That’s Alright Mama, Jump the Broomstick, Going Down Slow)

Immigrant Song

A number of archival recordings of Led Zeppelin have surfaced in recent times. Back in June, never-before-seen 8mm footage of the band’s 1975 in Landover, Maryland found its way online, in addition to previously unreleased bootleg audio files of their 1971 gig in Vancouver.

And more recently, more high-quality bootleg audio emerged of a selection of songs from the same Vancouver show, including Gallows Pole, Stairway To Heaven, Rock And Roll and an improvised take on Whole Lotta Love.

In July, new footage emerged of the rock legends’ final-ever show in Berlin with drummer John Bonham, who passed away in 1980 at just 32. The recording captures the band playing the likes of Black Dog, All My Love and Kashmir.