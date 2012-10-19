Led Zeppelin Post "Whole Lotta Love" Crowd Teaser from 'Celebration Day'

Led Zeppelin's new live film, Celebration Day, hit theaters earlier this week. If you haven't been enticed into checking it out just yet, the band have posted yet another teaser clip from the movie, this one featuring several crowd shots and an all-too-brief listen at a live version of "Whole Lotta Love." Check it out below.

The film — which chronicles the band's 2007 reunion show at London's 02 Arena — may very well have been just the project guitarist Jimmy Page needed to reinvigorate his interest in recording and performing live.

“I’m starting to work next year, to be seen to be playing live," Page told BBC6. "I’ll definitely be doing an album at that point in time."

He would add, “I want to be playing. I want to be out there playing. That’s what you’ll understand from seeing this.”

Celebration Day is out November 19 and can be pre-ordered right here in the following formats: CD, DVD, digital, vinyl and Blu-Ray.

