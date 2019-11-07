Left-handers rejoice: these gorgeous Fender offsets bring Japanese build quality to southpaws

Chicago Music Exchange has announced the release of an exclusive collection of left-handed Fender Made In Japan Traditional Series offset electric guitars.

The southpaw-focused collection boasts lefty ‘60s Jazzmaster, ‘60s Jaguar and ‘60s Mustang models, offering players the opportunity to get their left-handed paws on affordable Fender offsets.

The Fender MIJ Traditional 60s Lefty Jazzmaster boasts a vintage-style floating tremolo system, Alnico single-coil pickups and a 25.5”-scale neck, while the MIJ Traditional 60s Lefty Mustang is modeled after the “extra-hot” ‘65 Mustang and is built to virtually the same specs, including the decal with patent number, aged button “F” tuners, period-correct plastics, grey fiber-bottom alnico magnet pole piece and a vintage-style tremolo.

The MIJ Traditional 60s Lefty Jaguar, meanwhile, sports a 22-fret short-scale neck, unique control set, floating tremolo system, and dual Alnico single-coils modeled after the original Jaguar pickups.

Image 1 of 3 MIJ Traditional 60s Lefty Jazzmaster Flamingo Pink (Image credit: courtesy of Chicago Music Exchange)

Image 2 of 3 MIJ Traditional 60s Lefty Mustang Candy Apple Red (Image credit: courtesy of Chicago Music Exchange)

Image 3 of 3 MIJ Traditional 60s Lefty Jaguar Daphne Blue (Image credit: courtesy of Chicago Music Exchange)



The guitars all feature rosewood fingerboards and come in a variety of rare finishes, including Flamingo Pink, Surf Green, California Blue and Black (Jazzmaster), Daphne Blue (Jaguar) and Candy Apple Red and Sonic Blue (Mustang).

CME is offering the lefty Jazzmaster for $1,199.99, and the Mustang and Jaguar for $1,099.99. For more information, head over to Chicago Music Exchange.

In the meantime, watch Tuareg-style left-handed player Mdou Moctar put the Fender MIJ lefties through their paces below.