Lemmy had his ashes put into bullets to give to his closest friends

It has been revealed that revered rock ‘n’ roll icon Lemmy had his ashes placed into bullet casings after he passed away, which were later gifted to his closest friends.

The news should come as no surprise really, given that "Lemmy" and "badass" go hand in hand, with the bullets serving as a reminder that the bass guitar legend was rock 'n' roll through and through right up to the very end.

Riki Rachtman, former host of MTV show Headbangers Ball, took to Twitter to share the news, posting a picture of his very own silver “Lemmy”-engraved bullet that he received from the late Motörhead frontman.

Of the piece, Rachtman wrote, “Before his death #Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets & handed out to his closest friends. Today I received a bullet & was literally brought to tears.”

Before his death #Lemmy asked for his ashes to be put in some bullets & handed out to his closest friends Today I received a bullet & was literally brought to tears

Last year, retired tennis star Pat Cash shared another picture of an engraved bullet on Instagram, which had been gifted to Ugly Kid Joe singer Whitefield Crane.

“#Lemmy (RIP) from #Motorhead asked that his ashes be put in some bullet and given out to his closest friends, last night one was presented to my mate Whitefield Crane,” Cash's post reads.

A touching letter accompanying the bullet read, “We all know Lemmy knew many people, but had few that he considered friends and even fewer that he considered family. Being that you are one of those people he considered family, we would like to share a little piece of him with you.

“Lemmy touched all of our lives in a way we don’t think any of us could forget, but with these ashes you know… you keep Lemmy with you forever. He was Lemmy. He played Rock ‘n’ Roll. Don’t forget him.”