Watch Limp Bizkit invite fan onstage for a raging “karaoke” cover of Rage Against the Machine's Killing in the Name

Fan footage has emerged of Fred Durst inviting a fan onstage at a recent Limp Bizkit show to perform a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s Killing In The Name.

The show took place on May 7 in Wilkes-Barre, PA and saw the band – led by a buoyant Durst, dressed in full Dad Vibes regalia – seamlessly blend from their 1999 track Re-Arranged into RATM’s signature hit.

In the footage below (around 3 mins 53 seconds), founding member Sam Rivers kicks off Tim Commerford’s iconic bass riff and Durst can be heard yelling, “Karaoke!”

Durst then invites an audience member to step on stage and share the vocal duties. Much to the delight of the crowd, the fan doesn’t miss a beat and injects a new level of energy into the performance, with the rest of the band upping their game to match – clock Borland's cunning alternate-picked octave take on Tom Morello's solo.

In a gesture of thanks, the onstage guest is then treated to some Gatorade and an honorary sit down on Durst’s onstage Dad Vibes La-Z-Boy chair, as guitarist Wes Borland kicks it in to recline mode.

“That's my man right there,” comments Durst. “He was going hard as fuck!”

Limp Bizkit have been touring in support of Still Sucks, which was released last fall and represents their first album in nine years. The tour continues until May 31.

Head to Limp Bizkit’s official site (opens in new tab) for tickets and more information.