Listen to a New Halestorm Song, "Chemicals"

Halestorm have shared a new song, “Chemicals,” which originally appeared as the B-side to the “Buzz” limited edition 7-inch vinyl, released for Record Store Day.

You can check out the song above.

In other Halestorm news, Epiphone recently unveiled the new Lzzy Hale Explorer, a lower-cost version of the guitarist and singer’s signature Gibson.

The Lzzy Hale Explorer features Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers, Grover Rotomatic machine heads, an Ebony fingerboard and gold hardware.

The guitar also comes with a custom hard shell case plus a certificate of authenticity.

“I always feel like a rock star with my Epiphone,” Hale said of the guitar in a statement. “I hope anyone who picks it up feels like a rock star, too. I would encourage them to make a lot of noise with it because that’s currently what I’m doing!”

For more information, head over to HalestormRocks.com.