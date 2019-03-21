Epiphone Unveils New Lzzy Hale Explorer

Epiphone has teamed up with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale to create the new Lzzy Hale Explorer, a lower-cost version of her signature Gibson.

The Lzzy Hale Explorer features Alnico Classic Pro humbuckers, Grover Rotomatic machine heads, an Ebony fingerboard and gold hardware.

The guitar also comes with a custom hard shell case plus a certificate of authenticity.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

“I always feel like a rock star with my Epiphone,” Hale said of the guitar in a statement. “I hope anyone who picks it up feels like a rock star, too. I would encourage them to make a lot of noise with it because that’s currently what I’m doing!”

The price of the guitar has yet to be revealed, though if we had to guess, we reckon it'll be under $1,000.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to epiphone.com.