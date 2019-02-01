Listen to a Previously Unreleased Live Version of Whitesnake’s “Ready An’ Willing” from 1984

Whitesnake have shared a previously unreleased live performance of their 1980 song, "Ready An' Willing (Sweet Satisfaction)," recorded live in Glasgow, Scotland in 1984. You can check out the track below.

The live version of "Ready An' Willing (Sweet Satisfaction)" is featured on the upcoming 35th anniversary edition of Whitesnake’s 1984 album, Slide It In, out March 8 via Rhino/Parlophone.

Dubbed Slide It In: The Ultimate Special Edition, the 6CD/DVD collection includes newly remastered versions of both the U.K. and U.S. mixes of the album as well as the 35th Anniversary remixes from 2019, plus unreleased live and studio recordings, music videos, concert footage, and a new interview with Whitesnake founder and lead singer, David Coverdale.

Three other versions of Slide It In will also be available the same day. A double-CD Deluxe Edition includes the newly remastered U.K. and U.S. mixes expanded with a selection of bonus tracks. The double-LP Deluxe Edition features the newly remastered U.K. and U.S. mixes. And finally, a single-disc version includes the newly remastered brand-new mix of the complete album. The music will be available digitally as well.

Said Coverdale: “Hearing all the performances so fresh and so clear after 35 years was amazing. Mel [Galley, guitar], Cozy [Powell, drums] and [keyboardist] Jon [Lord]'s playing on the record is as vital now as it was all those years ago. All the featured players shine. Not only did Christopher get the best out of the recording, but he gives the album a fresh coat of sonic paint bringing it right up to date. I'm personally thrilled with it."

The history behind Slide It In, Whitesnake’s sixth studio album, is long and involved. After releasing Saints & Sinners in 1982, Whitesnake reconvened the following year in Germany to begin recording songs for what would become Slide It In. At the time, band members included Coverdale, guitarists Micky Moody and Mel Galley, bassist Colin Hodgkinson and keyboardist Jon Lord. The album was initially released in 1984 in the U.K., where it climbed into the Top 10.

Soon after, the band's line-up changed. Jon Lord left to rejoin Deep Purple and Moody and Hodgkinson were replaced by guitarist John Sykes, and Neil Murray, who was Whitesnake's original bassist. Prior to its U.S. release in 1985, Slide It In was remixed while newly recorded parts by Sykes, Murray and keyboardist Bill Cuomo were added, resulting in two distinct versions of the album, both of which are included in this set.

Slide It In: The Ultimate Special Edition features unreleased versions of every album track, including 35th anniversary remixes made this year, as well as monitor mixes recorded in 1983. The set boasts more than a dozen unreleased live recordings from 1984 that feature an entire concert from Glasgow, Scotland, plus several songs from Jon Lord's final show with Whitesnake in Sweden. The collection's final disc unearths 30 tracks that cover original demos and early mixes for album tracks, as well as unfinished song ideas.

The DVD features music videos and live performances, all of which have been restored and remixed in 5.1 Surround Sound. A newly recorded interview with singer David Coverdale rounds out the package.

To pre-order Slide It In: The Ultimate Special Edition, head here.