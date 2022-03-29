Watch Lita Ford join Sammy Hagar onstage to cover Led Zeppelin and Montrose classics

Sammy Hagar & The Circle performed at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod in Las Vegas on Friday (March 25), and recruited The Runaways guitarist Lita Ford for live cover versions of Montrose's Rock Candy and Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll.

After blazing through an assortment of his original material – including Your Love is Driving Me Crazy and Three Lock Box – and Van Halen covers, including Good Enough and Run Around, Hagar brought Ford onstage first for Rock Candy, and then later in the set for Led Zep's Rock and Roll.

Armed with a Strat-style B.C. Rich electric guitar, Ford can be seen in new fan-shot footage cruising through both track's selections of crunchy riffs, and trading leads with The Circle guitarist Vic Johnson. Check it out below.

Earlier this month, Hagar let The Circle's long-tenured Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony cover lead vocal duties during a rendition of Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love, from Van Halen's 1978 self-titled debut.

Sammy Hagar is no stranger to covering Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll. Back in 1986, the track was a mainstay on Van Halen's setlist during Hagar's first tour as the band's frontman.

As for his performance with Ford over the weekend, it was the penultimate show in Sammy Hagar & The Circle's residency at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod, which concluded a night later (March 26).

Hagar and his band are set to embark on another tour later this year, with their first show currently scheduled to take place on May 7 at Laughlin Event Center in Nevada. The comprehensive tour will conclude on October 1 at California's Thunder Valley Casino Resort.

For a full list of dates, visit Sammy Hagar's Red Rocker website.