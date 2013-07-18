The Loar Introduces LH-280 Archtop Electric Guitar

The Loar has introduced the LH-280, an archtop cutaway with dual humbuckers and a 16” lower bout. Based on a classic Florentine cutaway design, the LH-280 offers players classic archtop style in a versatile electric guitar.

With a maple top, maple back and sides and two great-sounding Loar humbuckers, the LH-280 is a perfect jazz-blues-rock machine. The 24-3/4” scale will be familiar to players of vintage electrics, and the 1-3/4” bone nut and tune-o-matic floating bridge give it powerful punch and singing sustain.

Bridging the gap between jazz, rock, and blues, this versatile archtop from The Loar is the latest entry in our must-have archtop line; smooth clean tones alternate with heavy crunch all packed in a classy tuxedo of a guitar.

The LH-280 has a street price of $499.99 and comes with The Loar's industry-leading lifetime warranty.

