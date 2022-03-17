Lollar launches Bass VI single-coil pickups

Electric guitar and bass guitar pickup specialist Lollar has sought to capitalize on the Fender Bass VI’s resurgent popularity by unveiling the all-new set of Bass VI pickups.

Partly due to The Beatles recent Get Back documentary – which, among a wealth of juicy gear, gave Lennon’s Fender VI some high-profile exposure – The Big F’s cult classic model from 1961 has shot up in popularity in recent months.

It’s a resurgence that has been noted by Lollar, whose latest offering promises to make “Fender’s most unique instrument more usable for a wider range of play styles”.

They’ve been designed from the ground up, according to the brand, and while they share a resemblance to Lollar’s Jaguar pickups, they’ve been curated with bass frequencies in mind.

The result of meticulous development, the Lollar Bass VI pickups are thus said to offer a broader and fuller EQ, as well as an increased punchiness dynamic range, suitable for more subtle and expressive playing.

Specifically, the neck and middle pickups are responsible for providing traditional bass tones capable of standard bassline work, while the bridge pickup is described as tighter and more percussive – more akin to the sounds commonly found from a baritone guitar.

The set is also at the mercy of the Bass VI’s seven-way pickup selector circuit and the low-cut filter-esque Strangle control, meaning 14 separate sounds can be squeezed from the three single-coils.

Lollar’s Bass VI pickups are available in Black, White or Cream, and can be purchased as individual items, starting from $130, or as three-piece bundles.

For more information, head over to Lollar.