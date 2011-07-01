Long-Awaited Project From Korn's Munky, Fear and the Nervous System, Release New Single

The long-awaited solo project from James "Munky" Shaffer of Korn, Fear and the Nervous System, has finally released a debut single. The single, titled "Choking Victim," can be downloaded for free via their official website.

"I started this project because I want to express myself musically and show the world a different side of me creatively," Munky told Gibson.com.

The project, which has been in the works for a number of years, looks to have turned into a full-fledged band also featuring members of Faith No More and Bad Religion.

The full line-up of the band includes Munky, Faith No More bassist Billy Gould, Repeater singer Steve Krolikowski, Bad Religion drummer Brooks Wackerman, guitarist Leopold Ross and keyboardist Zach Baird.