“It became my life’s work to eliminate every obstacle to playing live acoustic guitar. The AEG-1 is the realization of this philosophy”: Did L.R. Baggs just unveil this year’s most forward-thinking acoustic guitar design?

L.R. Baggs – best known for its acoustic pickup innovations – has debuted a new acoustic-electric guitar in the shape of a sleek, forward-thinking design dubbed the AEG-1.

Prior to his focus on pickups, the firm’s founder and namesake, Lloyd Baggs, initially had a background in high-end luthiery, building instruments for the likes of Ry Cooder, Jackson Browne, Graham Nash, and Janis Ian, so in some ways the new launch – while unexpected – marks a full circle moment for L.R. Baggs.

That said, the AEG-1 is hardly looking backward. Even a cursory glance at the instrument tells you that this is not your usual acoustic-electric build.

Trey Hensley | Baggs AEG-1 First Listen - YouTube Watch On

In the place of the traditional soundhole is a ring cut, while its slim profile and specially-constructed plywood sides look thoroughly contemporary. L.R. Baggs says the reduced depth is possible thanks to a new (patent-pending) neck support system.

“It frees the guitar’s top and back from the need to support the neck,” explains the firm’s press release. “This allows us unprecedented freedom to voice the top and back to maximize the acoustic response, achieving a full-bodied sound from a thin and comfortable design.”

We’re unsure of the specifics of the design at this point, but you’d be forgiven for thinking this comes from a somewhat similar headspace as Fender’s slimmed-down Highway Series acoustics, appearing to share that rounded carve to the sides and what looks like a recessed bevel to hold the top and back in situ.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: LR Baggs) (Image credit: LR Baggs) (Image credit: LR Baggs)

L.R. Baggs says its innovative build means more of the strings’ resonance is transferred to the top, “resulting in a wider dynamic range, greater tonal depth, enhanced low-frequency response, and improved tuning stability.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is, of course, equipped with L.R. Baggs’ HiFi Duet pickup system, which is mounted inside the guitar under the bridge plate alongside its Silo microphone – and, judging from the fast picking demos from Trey Hensley, sounds the part for it.

“My desire to faithfully amplify the acoustic guitars I was building as a luthier led to the creation of our pickup company,” says Lloyd Baggs.

Trey Hensley | Baggs AEG-1 Demo - YouTube Watch On

“It became my life’s work to eliminate every obstacle to playing live acoustic guitar easy, inspiring, and fun. The AEG-1 is the realization of this philosophy and I’m incredibly proud of this instrument. I hope it brings you inspiration and joy for years to come!”

Options include a choice Torrefied Sitka Spruce, Natural Engelmann Spruce, and Sunburst Sitka Spruce tops, all priced at $1,599.

The AEG-1 will be available from November 1. Head to L.R. Baggs for more information.