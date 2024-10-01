“It became my life’s work to eliminate every obstacle to playing live acoustic guitar. The AEG-1 is the realization of this philosophy”: Did L.R. Baggs just unveil this year’s most forward-thinking acoustic guitar design?

By
published

Lloyd Baggs started out as a guitar builder before entering the pickup world. Now he’s come full circle – and in some style, too...

Lloyd Baggs holding an AEG-1 acoustic-electric guitar
(Image credit: LR Baggs)

L.R. Baggs – best known for its acoustic pickup innovations – has debuted a new acoustic-electric guitar in the shape of a sleek, forward-thinking design dubbed the AEG-1.

Prior to his focus on pickups, the firm’s founder and namesake, Lloyd Baggs, initially had a background in high-end luthiery, building instruments for the likes of Ry Cooder, Jackson Browne, Graham Nash, and Janis Ian, so in some ways the new launch – while unexpected – marks a full circle moment for L.R. Baggs.

Image 1 of 3
LR Baggs AEG-1 Torrefied Sitka Spruce
(Image credit: LR Baggs)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.