Luna Guitars welcomes the Exotic Caidie to its beginner-friendly Gypsy series

Luna Guitar has unveiled its latest acoustic electric guitar model, the Gypsy Exotic Caidie.

Like existing models in the company’s Gypsy series, the Exotic Caidie features an exotic wood build – with a mahogany neck, back and sides and a flat caidie top – at an affordable street price of $419.

The construction, Luna says, offers a resonant tonal quality, while a Grand Concert Cutaway body shape provides “comfortable playability” tailored to beginners.

Electronics include a Luna SL3 preamp with a built-in tuner, phase control and three-band EQ, with controls for bass, middle and treble.

Other features include a C-shape neck with a set neck construction – which “improves acoustic resonance and tonal transfer” – a 20-fret, 15”-radius pau ferro fingerboard with Luna’s signature pearloid moon phase inlays, a dual-action truss rod, sealed die-cast tuners and chrome hardware.

Further visual touches include a three-ply black-and-white body binding and Luna’s insignia on the headstock.

“Perfect for beginner players that are looking for the basics and Luna’s creative aesthetic, the Gypsy Exotic Caidie is another addition to this popular collection,” Luna says.

“Whether players want an instrument that can assist the creative songwriting process or hold its own during an open mic, the Gypsy Exotic Caidie A/E is an eye-catching acoustic delivering excellent tone at an affordable price.”

The Gypsy Exotic Caidie is available now. For more information, head to Luna Guitars (opens in new tab).