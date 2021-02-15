Luxurious new Eddie Van Halen photo book – with guitar-shaped slipcase – celebrates the life of the late guitar hero

Renowned rock photographer Ross Halfin has teamed up with Rufus Publications for a new photo book, Edward Van Halen by Ross Halfin.

The 320-page tome features shots of the electric guitar great selected by Halfin from his personal archives, including hundreds of unseen photos spanning from Van Halen’s first trip to the UK through to the Sammy Hagar era.

There’s also a career overview essay from journalist Mark Blake and an introduction from EVH friend and Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi, who writes in the intro, "Sabbath were making the Cross Purposes album, and we were doing a song called Evil Eye. I suggested Eddie have a go. He played it with us and started doing all the guitar parts and solos. I still have a recording of it somewhere, which we may put out at some point in the future. “

The standard edition of the book comes in a cloth-bound slipcase for £89 (approx. $125), while a special run of 250 numbered and signed by Halfin and featuring a 3D lenticular cover, aluminum guitar-shaped slipcase and limited-edition contact prints retails for £275 (approx. $380).

The book measures 240mm x 345mm and is printed on 170gsm art paper, and will be available in June.

Edward Van Halen by Ross Halfin is available for preorder.