Mad Hatter Guitar Products Announces Mid-Boost and 3M Series Terminator Pickup Systems

Mad Hatter Guitar Products is flashing back to the Eighties with its newest Terminator pickup systems; the Terminator Mid-Boost Series and Terminator 3M Series.

In the early Eighties, Fender designed a mid-boost circuit for the Clapton guitar models. Mad Hatter Guitar Products has combined the Fender mid-boost kit with its Terminator concept to develop two new Terminator Systems; the Terminator Mid-Boost 5S and the Terminator Mid-Boost 3/3 Systems. You can watch an overview video above.

The Terminator Mid-Boost 5S takes the best of the Mid-Boost Kit and combines them with the best of the Terminator 5S System. For a smoother tone control and more tonal options, Mad Hatter Guitar Products replaced the TBX Control with the company's Killer Tone Pot and designed a new Mid-Boost Control utilizing the Mad Hatter Proprietary Dual Value CTS Pot for more dynamics and tonal options.

The Terminator Mid-Boost 3/3 takes it to the next level by combining the Terminator Mid-Boost 5S with the Terminator 3/3 System found in the company's Transformer Series of Terminator Systems. Using the same upgrades as the Terminator Mid-Boost 5S, the Terminator Mid-Boost 3/3 System expands the tonal options with a newly designed Transformer Mid-Boost 3/3 P/P Pot. The Terminator Mid-Boost 3/3 System is the ultimate in active Mid-Boost Control.

Pricing for the Terminator Mid-Boost Systems start at $139.99.

The 3M Series was designed to breathe new life into the Eighties shredding machines that utilized three mini toggle switches. Offering the most pickup combinations at the time, three mini toggles was the preferred choice for many major manufactures in the 1980s for their guitars with three pickups. Mad Hatter Guitar Products has developed three new systems to upgrade these great guitars; the SVDT-3M (single volume/dual tone), SVST-3M (single volume/single tone) and the SV-3M (single volume) Systems. Each System uses the highest quality mini toggles available in of Black, Gold, or Chrome.

Pricing for the 3M Series starts at $79.99.

To find out more, head over to madhatterguitarproducts.com.