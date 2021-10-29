Magneto Guitars unveils new-and-improved iteration of Eric Gales’ Strat-style signature, the RD-3

It’s been a pretty hectic few weeks for blues guitar ace Eric Gales, who recently announced his upcoming studio album, Crown, and teamed up with Joe Bonamassa for his dueling new single – dubbed the "World Heavyweight Guitar Battle" – I Want My Crown.

Now, the sublime six-stringer has announced he’s once again joined forces with Magneto Guitars for an all-new addition to his electric guitar arsenal, the Eric Gales RD-3 signature guitar.

Gales and Magneto are longtime collaborators, with 2021 marking the 10-year anniversary of their professional partnership. To mark the occasion – and to celebrate Gales’ newest musical escapade – the pair have put their heads together to produce a new-and-improved version of his custom RawDawg model.

(Image credit: Magneto Guitars)

The project’s inception began early last year, with both the brand and Gales developing a shared desire to create a guitar that would be available to a broader audience.

In terms of specs – which were assembled through much experimentation – the Strat-style signature features a basswood body and three-piece maple neck partnered with a rosewood fretboard.

The RD-3 comes loaded with Magneto Metro-Poles EG1 pickups – a set of single-coils specifically voiced to offer suitable dynamics and improved midrange response – and which have been drafted in to replace the RawDawg II’s Lollar single coils.

(Image credit: Magneto Guitars)

More RawDawg stalwart specs include the gold Gotoh tremolo system and Gotoh tuners.

Aesthetic-wise, the preliminary signature models will feature a Sunset Gold colorway and a Gold mirror pickguard and backplate. Each guitar will also come equipped with a lavish Gales signature fingerboard inlay.

No other specs have been uploaded to the Magneto site, though it looks as if the RD-3 is taking further inspiration from its predecessor, featuring a five-way selector switch and two control knobs – likely master volume and master tone parameters.

The first of Gales’ RD-3 guitars will be available by the end of this month, and the first 12 will be sold exclusively through the official Eric Gales website.

No official price has yet been revealed, so keep your eyes peeled on Gales’ site to keep up to date with the release of his newest Magneto model.

It seems as though Gales’ newest signature certainly sounds as good as it looks, with the blues powerhouse recently wielding his latest six-string to turn in one of the most mind-bending live solos of the year while onstage with Gary Clark Jr.