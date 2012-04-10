Magnolia Pictures Takes US Rights to Kevin Macdonald’s Documentary 'Marley'

The Wagner/Cuban Company’s Magnolia Pictures has announced it has acquired US rights to Marley, the definitive documentary about the late Bob Marley.

The film is directed by Academy Award-winner Kevin Macdonald (One Day in September, The Last King of Scotland), produced by Steve Bing (Shangri-La Entertainment) and Charles Steel, and executive produced by Ziggy Marley and Island Records founder Chris Blackwell.

Marley had its world premiere at the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival in February and its North American premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas, in March.

The film will open in theaters on April 20.

Made with the unprecedented support of the Marley family, Marley is the first film to tell the definitive life story of the musician, revolutionary and legend, from his earliest days to his rise to international superstardom. Along with an incredible soundtrack, the film features rare footage, archival photos and incredible performances and interviews with his family, friends, and bandmates – the people who knew him best. The film is sure to be a revelation to Bob Marley fans, of which there are many (the triple-platinum artist has nearly 35 million fans on his Facebook page alone), and newcomers alike.

“Bob Marley is a fascinating, towering figure in musical history, and MARLEY is the biography that he deserves,” said Magnolia President Eamonn Bowles. “Kevin Macdonald has once again shown himself to be a master documentarian with this eye-opening, entertaining, beautifully crafted film.”

“This documentary is the ultimate revelation of my father’s life,” said Executive Producer Ziggy Marley. “The family is proud to be able to have the world finally experience this emotional journey."

The deal was negotiated for Magnolia by SVP of Acquisitions Dori Begley and Head of Business Affairs Chris Matson and for VH1 by Ben Zurier and Brad Abramson with Liesl Copland of WME Global on behalf of the filmmakers.

For more about the documentary, visit magpictures.com.