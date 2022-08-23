Alter Bridge partner with Mammoth WVH for North American 2023 tour

Alter Bridge have announced they will be hitting the road with Mammoth WVH next year for an extensive tour of North America.
The Wolfgang Van Halen-led outfit will join up with Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti and co for a hefty 30-date stint around the country, which kicks off on January 25 at the Seminole Hard Rock in Tampa, Florida.
Divided into two legs, the first part of the tour will see the electric guitar heroes visit Nashville, New York, Michigan, Massachusetts and more, before concluding proceedings at Chicago’s The Riviera Theatre on February 18.
The second leg will pick up on March 10 at the Quapaw Downstream Casino Resort in Oklahoma, with the tour wrapping up at California’s Highland Yaamava' Theater at Yaamava' Casino Resort on April 1.
During the two legs, Mammoth WVH will serve as direct support to Alter Bridge, who have also recruited secondary support acts Red and Pistols at Dawn for the first and second legs, respectively.
“Looking forward to these tours guys,” Van Halen said. “Thank you so much for having us!”
It will be the second time in as many years Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH have shared a tour bill, after the pair teamed up with Halestorm to announce a comprehensive set of European tour dates to promote Alter Bridge’s upcoming album, Pawns & Kings.
Scheduled to kick off in November in Germany, the trio will visit Denmark, Sweden, Norway, France, Spain, England and more, before concluding on December 12 in London.
Alter Bridge’s new album will arrive October 14, and has already been previewed by the hard-hitting title track and scorching second single, Silver Tongue.
The album will reportedly see Kennedy and Tremonti swap their usual roles more regularly, with Tremonti also teasing that it was Kennedy who penned Pawns & Kings’ heaviest riffs.
For more information about upcoming tour dates, head over to Alter Bridge’s website (opens in new tab).
A full list of the 2023 dates can be found below.
- Jan 25: Tampa Seminole Hard Rock, FL
- Jan 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL
- Jan 28: Atlanta Coca Cola Roxy, GA
- Jan 30: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN
- Feb 01: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ
- Feb 02: Huntington The Paramount, NY
- Feb 04: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD
- Feb 05: Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall, PA
- Feb 07: Wallingford The Dome At Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT
- Feb 08: Boston Roadrunner, MA
- Feb 10: Waterloo Del Lago Casino Resort, NY
- Feb 11: Toronto History, ON
- Feb 14: Detroit The Fillmore, MI
- Feb 15: Indianapolis Murat Theatre At Old National Centre, IN
- Feb 17: Prior Lake Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, MI
- Feb 18: Chicago The Riviera Theatre, IL
- Mar 10: Quapaw Downstream Casino Resort, OK
- Mar 11: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland, MO
- Mar 14: Chesterfield The Factory, MO
- Mar 15: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK
- Mar 17: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX
- Mar 18: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX
- Mar 20: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO
- Mar 21: Salt Lake City Union Event Center, UT
- Mar 23: Seattle The Paramount Theatre, WA
- Mar 25: Airway Heights Northern Quest Resort & Casino, WA
- Mar 28: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA
- Mar 29: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ
- Mar 31: Reno Silver Legacy’s Grande Expo Hall, NV
- Apr 01: Highland Yaamava Theater At Yaamava Casino Resort, CA