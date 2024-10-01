“I guess we don’t need the wall hanger…” Texas man reportedly pays $4,000 for guitar autographed by Taylor Swift – and immediately smashes it with a hammer

Reports suggest the purchase and destruction of the instrument was politically motivated, following Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris

Autographed Taylor Swift Guitar gets destroyed on purpose at auction - YouTube Autographed Taylor Swift Guitar gets destroyed on purpose at auction - YouTube
Watch On

A man paid $4,000 at an auction for an autographed Taylor Swift guitar – only to immediately smash it to pieces with a hammer in front of his fellow bidders.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.