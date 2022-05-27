Manson and Matt Bellamy debut refreshed range of META Series MBM-2 signature models

Manson Guitar Works and Matt Bellamy have debuted a souped-up signature guitar range, the META Series MBM-2, which offers expanded and updated versions of the Muse frontman’s META Series MBM-1 signature.

Arriving in three colorways, the MBM-2 models are once again built by Cort, and boast revised body contouring – said to be more faithful to Bellamy’s stage guitars – as well as a handful of pickup configurations, one of which includes a custom Manson neck P-90.

The P-90 in question is found on two of the models, and favored over the dual humbucker layout found on the flagship MBM-1.

For the first time, the MBM-2 series has also introduced a left-hand option, available only in Matte Black. Unlike the others, though, the southpaw MBM-2 is more faithful to the original MBM-1 blueprint, featuring a pair of Manson humbuckers.

Two pre-existing finishes, Matte Black and Starlight Silver, feature in the lineup, with the familiarly finished axes both sporting the custom Manson neck P-90. The third model, meanwhile, features a Sustainiac Sustainer pickup in the neck position, and debuts a fresh Meta-Blue colorway.

At their core, each MBM-2 electric guitar features a solid basswood body and maple neck – the same specs found on the award-winning MBM-1 – and a kill button on the upper bout that opens up an array of tone-manipulating powers.

It looks as though the wider control layout is also the same, comprising a three-way pickup switch and master knobs for volume and tone.

Elsewhere, each axe sports a tune-o-matic-style bridge and tailpiece combo, as well as a headstock adorned with Bellamy’s signature.

In terms of price, the revised models are similarly priced to their forebears, retailing from £569 (approximately $720).

To find out more, head over to Manson Guitar Works (opens in new tab).

It’s the latest six-string offering from the creative minds of Manson and Bellamy. Last October, the pair introduced an ultra-limited run replica of the Muse man’s Back to the Future-inspired DL-OR guitar.