Manson and Matt Bellamy debut refreshed range of META Series MBM-2 signature models

New P-90s, altered body contours, a fresh Meta-Blue model equipped with a Sustainiac Sustainer and range-first left-handed option head up the revised family of the Muse frontman's signatures

(Image credit: Manson Guitar Works)

Manson Guitar Works and Matt Bellamy have debuted a souped-up signature guitar range, the META Series MBM-2, which offers expanded and updated versions of the Muse frontman’s META Series MBM-1 signature.

Arriving in three colorways, the MBM-2 models are once again built by Cort, and boast revised body contouring – said to be more faithful to Bellamy’s stage guitars – as well as a handful of pickup configurations, one of which includes a custom Manson neck P-90.

The P-90 in question is found on two of the models, and favored over the dual humbucker layout found on the flagship MBM-1.

For the first time, the MBM-2 series has also introduced a left-hand option, available only in Matte Black. Unlike the others, though, the southpaw MBM-2 is more faithful to the original MBM-1 blueprint, featuring a pair of Manson humbuckers.

Two pre-existing finishes, Matte Black and Starlight Silver, feature in the lineup, with the familiarly finished axes both sporting the custom Manson neck P-90. The third model, meanwhile, features a Sustainiac Sustainer pickup in the neck position, and debuts a fresh Meta-Blue colorway.

At their core, each MBM-2 electric guitar features a solid basswood body and maple neck – the same specs found on the award-winning MBM-1 – and a kill button on the upper bout that opens up an array of tone-manipulating powers.

It looks as though the wider control layout is also the same, comprising a three-way pickup switch and master knobs for volume and tone.

Elsewhere, each axe sports a tune-o-matic-style bridge and tailpiece combo, as well as a headstock adorned with Bellamy’s signature.

(Image credit: Manson Guitar Works)

In terms of price, the revised models are similarly priced to their forebears, retailing from £569 (approximately $720).

To find out more, head over to Manson Guitar Works (opens in new tab).

It’s the latest six-string offering from the creative minds of Manson and Bellamy. Last October, the pair introduced an ultra-limited run replica of the Muse man’s Back to the Future-inspired DL-OR guitar.

(Image credit: Manson Guitar Works)

Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.