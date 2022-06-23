Hear Marcus King's hard-riffing new song, Lie Lie Lie

Blues guitar A-lister Marcus King has premiered Lie Lie Lie, the third single off of his forthcoming solo album, Young Blood.

Following the album's swaggering lead single, Hard Working Man, and the swampy Rescue Me, Lie Lie Lie – which, like the rest of Young Blood, features Chris St. Hilaire on drums and Nick Movshon on bass guitar – has attitude and catchiness for days.

The song's riff is the simplest of earworms (we reckon it could become a beginner guitar staple in the years to come), but in its second half, King simply explodes, putting on a masterclass in sizzling lead guitar work that traverses the full range of his influences – from bluesy punches to Southern rock showmanship.

You can check out the studio version of the song above, and a ferocious live take on the song – recorded at Easy Eye Sound Studio – below.

“Lie Lie Lie for me captures the spirit of this record.” King said of the song in a press release. “You can feel how natural the vibe was in the studio. This track showcases each player’s energy, it shines a light on the production and the sound of Easy Eye Sound. At the two-and-a-half-minute mark the band locks into a groove that becomes a sonic representation of why I do what I do. I live for that feeling.”

Young Blood is set for an August 26 release via Rick Rubin’s American Records/Republic Records/Snakefarm. It was produced by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach at the aforementioned Easy Eye Sound Studio in Nashville, and you can hear plenty of that DNA in Lie Lie Lie.

Young Blood is King's second solo effort, following 2020's El Dorado. In the intervening years, the South Carolina native has released both a signature guitar, the Gibson Marcus King 1962 ES-345 and a signature amp, the Orange Marcus King MK Ultra.

You can check out Young Blood's cover art and tracklist below. To preorder the album, visit King's website (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: American Recordings/Republic/Spinefarm)

Marcus King – Young Blood:

1. It’s Too Late

2. Lie Lie Lie

3. Rescue Me

4. Pain

5. Good and Gone

6. Blood On The Tracks

7. Hard Working Man

8. Aim High

9. Dark Cloud

10. Whisper

11. Blues Worse Than I Ever Had