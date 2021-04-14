Mark Hoppus partners with Reverb to sell Blink-182 and +44 album and tour-used gear

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus has partnered up with Reverb to sell gear from throughout his career.

The Official Mark Hoppus Reverb Shop will feature amps, drum machines, keyboards and other equipment Hoppus has used with Blink-182 and +44.

Among the items up for sale include:

Image 1 of 5 Marshall JTM45 amp head and 4x12 cabinet (Image credit: Reverb) Image 2 of 5 Orange amp head and 4x12 cabinet (Image credit: Reverb) Image 3 of 5 Bogner Uberschall amp head and 4x12 cabinet (Image credit: Reverb) Image 4 of 5 Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S8-DJ (Image credit: Reverb) Image 5 of 5 sE electronics SPACE Reflection Filter (Image credit: Reverb)

A Marshall JTM45 amp head with a 4x12 cabinet that was used throughout the early ‘00s on Blink-182, +44 and Motion City Soundtrack albums. “It’s a great guitar amplifier,” Hoppus said.

An Orange amp head with a 4x12 cabinet that is “basically the main lead guitar tone across the entire +44 album,” according to Hoppus.

A Bogner Uberschall amp head with a 4x12 cabinet. “If you want a dope heavy guitar sound, the Bogner Uberschall is amazing,” said Hoppus. “It cuts through like a werewolf, it has a beautiful clean channel, and its distorted channel is all kinds of hell unleashed on the world.”

A Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S8-DJ control deck. “If you're into DJing, this DJ control deck is incredible,” said Hoppus. “I used it at Emo Nites, I used it at Taste of Chaos in 2016, I used it in my studio, and right here in my bedroom… actually, not my bedroom, my wife would never allow that. But check it out, because it's a great DJ controller.”

Two sE electronics SPACE Reflection Filters, which Hoppus recommends for small studio spaces or for on-the-go recording of vocals or demos. “You can set one up in a dressing room or in a small studio space – it is perfect for isolating that voice,” said Hoppus.

Last month, Hoppus’s former Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge launched his own Reverb shop, which also featured equipment used with the band.

To preview the gear that will be available in the Official Mark Hoppus Reverb Shop and to sign up to be notified when the shop goes live on April 21, head to Reverb.