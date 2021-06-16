Mark Knopfler donates signed Fender Stratocaster to Streets of London's #ComeOnHome prize draw

Mark Knopfler has donated a signed 2011 Fender Stratocaster to #ComeOnHome, a prize draw conceived by homelessness-fighting charity Streets of London.

The electric guitar – which is based on the British guitarist's prized 1961 Strat – is strung with D’Addario EXL110 strings, and includes two printed photos of Knopfler's signing, and a certificate of authenticity.

(Image credit: Streets of London)

Other items featured in the prize draw include a signed Squier Telecaster from Coldplay, concert tickets with a meet and greet for The 1975, Bastille, Rag 'n' Bone Man and Duran Duran, a signed gift box from Liam Gallagher and more.

(Image credit: Streets of London)

Artists who have also donated items to the cause include Jorja Smith, Eric Clapton, Jessie Ware, Foals, Craig David, Laura Marling, The Vaccines, James Blunt, Hot Chip, The Chemical Brothers, Declan McKenna, Jack Savoretti, Will Young, The Amazons and Goldfrapp.

“With the right support, people experiencing homelessness can turn their lives around,” says Streets of London's Ian Steuart Fothringham.

“The money raised through this prize draw will allow us to provide funding to multiple projects across London that give homeless people the help they need, so that they can leave the streets behind and make a fresh start.

“Thanks to the generosity of the artists who have donated special prizes, and to everyone who enters the prize draws, we hope to raise a significant sum that will make a real difference for people who are homeless in the capital.”

For more information, or to enter into any of the individual prize draws, head to Crowdfunder.