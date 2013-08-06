Mark Knopfler Sets 2013 US Release Date for 2012 Double Album, 'Privateering'

Mark Knopfler has announced that his 2012 studio album, Privateering, will be released in the US September 10 through UMG’s Verve Records.

Privateering represents Knopfler’s first double album in his 35-year recording career.

“I chose to make a double album just because of the sheer volume of material," Knopfler said. "I didn’t want to separate songs into genres and I didn't want to leave too many songs on the shelf. I just wanted it to be a reflection of the fantastic sessions we had.

"With a great bunch of players, it’s the same as a great group of actors reading a script from the page, the thing can come alive in ways it just never has before. This is the band I have been working toward my whole life.”

Recorded at Knopfler’s British Grove Studios in West London, Privateering is a collection of 20 tough tales of real people living hard lives in difficult times. The album features Guy Fletcher (keyboards), Richard Bennett (guitar), Jim Cox (piano), Glenn Worf (bass), Mike McGoldrick (whistle and flute), John McCusker (fiddle) and Ian Thomas (drums).

Guests include Paul Franklin (pedal steel guitar), Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds (harmonica), Tim O’Brien (mandolin) and singer Ruth Moody of the The Wailin’ Jennys.

“The older I get, the more I want to write,” Knopfler said. “I’m enjoying the process more than ever, writing, recording and playing live, I enjoy all of it. I’m almost tripping over songs.”

Privateering is available for pre-order at Amazon.com.

For more Knopfler news, visit markknopfler.com and his Facebook page.