Mark Knopfler Using Kemper Profiling Amps for His Onstage Sound

Mark Knopfler is currently out on tour in support of his recent solo album, Down the Road Wherever, and his keyboard player and co-producer Guy Fletcher recently revealed that the Dire Straits legend has turned to Kemper profiling amps for his onstage sound.

Fletcher wrote in a post on his official website:

“Many people have commented or asked about what we are using for amplifiers for the guitars since the stage is devoid of such things, largely to accommodate the huge band. Some have guessed correctly, we are using Kemper profiling amps.”

He continued, “Mark’s long-serving guitar tech, Glenn Saggers along with Mark has devoted much of his time in the past six months to recreating Mark’s unique sounds [and] has done an amazing job. This switch from ‘real’ amps to digital devices is not for the faint-hearted and it wasn’t without its doubters. Now we are up and running and more than two weeks into the tour, we are all on board with them. They certainly allow for incredible separation in both in-ear monitors and front of house system. The sounds are amazingly responsive and malleable.”

It’s a big leap for a man who has long had one of the most distinctive guitar tones in rock.

If you’re interested in checking out how closely the Kemper is able to mimic those sounds, catch Knopfler at one of his upcoming dates, which can be viewed here.