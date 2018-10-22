Mark Knopfler Announces 2019 North American Summer Tour

Mark Knopfler has announced a North American tour in support of his upcoming album, Down the Road Wherever. The 28-date outing kicks off in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on August 16 and finishes in Los Angeles on September 22.

For the shows, Knopfler will perform with a 10-piece band that features keyboardist Guy Fletcher, guitarist Richard Bennett, pianist Jim Cox, whistle and flute player Mike McGoldrick, fiddle and cittern player John McCusker, bassist Glenn Worf, percussionist Danny Cummings, drummer Ian Thomas, saxophonist Graeme Blevins and trumpeter Tom Walsh.

"My songs are made to be performed live," Knopfler said in a statement. "I love the whole process of writing them alone and then recording them with the band, but ultimately the best part is playing them to an audience live. I enjoy the whole circus, travelling from town to town and interacting with this group of players is a total pleasure. I’m really looking forward to it."

A full list of tour dates is below. Tickets will be available for pre-order here beginning October 29.

Mark Knopfler 2019 North American tour:

August 16 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Resort Casino

August 17 Philadelphia, PA Metropolitan Opera House

August 18 Vienna, VA Filene Center at Wolf Trap*

August 20 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

August 21 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

August 23 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 24 Montreal, QC Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

August 25 Toronto, ON Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

August 27 Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre

August 28 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

August 30 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre

August 31 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

September 1 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

September 3 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

September 4 Atlanta, GA State Bank Amp. at Chastain Park

September 6 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 7 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

September 8 Grand Prairie, TX The Theatre at Grand Prairie

September 10 Denver, CO Venue TBD*

September 13 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

September 14 Woodinville, WA Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery*

September 15 Woodinville, WA Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery*

September 16 Vancouver, BC Orpheum

September 18 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre

September 20 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

September 21 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

September 22 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

* on sale date tbd