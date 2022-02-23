Mark Lanegan, 1964-2022: the guitar world pays tribute

Iggy Pop, Greg Dulli, Duff McKagan, Lamb of God, Peter Hook, J Mascis and many more pay their respects to the Screaming Trees frontman, who has died aged 57

Mark Lanegan
(Image credit: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns via Getty)

Members of the music world have flocked to social media to pay their respects to the late Mark Lanegan, who passed away at the age of 57 earlier today (February 22).

Iggy Pop, Duff McKagan and Lanegan’s Screaming Trees bandmate Mark Pickerel led tributes for the Queens of the Stone Age icon, the latter of whom wrote, “May you truly Rest in Peace Big Brother. I hope the angels are taking good care of you today.”

Guitarist Jim McCulloch – who played guitar on Lanegan’s collaborative albums iwth Isobel Campbell between 2006 and 2010 – also shared a poignant memory of his friend, writing, “When you are asked to write a song for someone as mercurial as Mark Lanegan there’s a certain worry that it’s going to blow up in your face.

“The man was a true artist,” he continued. “Gracious and uncompromising in equal measure. I will miss him.”

Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook posted, “Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever.”

Others who have saluted Lanegan include The Velvet Underground’s John Cale – who wrote, “Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart” – while longtime collaborators Greg Dulli and Alain Johannes, who simply shared photographs of the two together.

Further tributes from J Mascis, Matt Cameron, Lamb of God's Mark Morton, Todd Kerns, Sleaford Mods, Brent Smith, Nadine Shah, Laura Jane Grace, Moby and many more can be found below.

