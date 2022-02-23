Mark Lanegan, 1964-2022: the guitar world pays tribute

Members of the music world have flocked to social media to pay their respects to the late Mark Lanegan, who passed away at the age of 57 earlier today (February 22).

Iggy Pop, Duff McKagan and Lanegan’s Screaming Trees bandmate Mark Pickerel led tributes for the Queens of the Stone Age icon, the latter of whom wrote, “May you truly Rest in Peace Big Brother. I hope the angels are taking good care of you today.”

Guitarist Jim McCulloch – who played guitar on Lanegan’s collaborative albums iwth Isobel Campbell between 2006 and 2010 – also shared a poignant memory of his friend, writing, “When you are asked to write a song for someone as mercurial as Mark Lanegan there’s a certain worry that it’s going to blow up in your face.

“The man was a true artist,” he continued. “Gracious and uncompromising in equal measure. I will miss him.”

Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook posted, “Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever.”

Others who have saluted Lanegan include The Velvet Underground’s John Cale – who wrote, “Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart” – while longtime collaborators Greg Dulli and Alain Johannes, who simply shared photographs of the two together.

Further tributes from J Mascis, Matt Cameron, Lamb of God's Mark Morton, Todd Kerns, Sleaford Mods, Brent Smith, Nadine Shah, Laura Jane Grace, Moby and many more can be found below.

pic.twitter.com/82rmY5l3oJ

https://t.co/klTLpKkfqr when you are asked to write a song for someone as mercurial as Mark Lanegan there's a certain worry that it's going to blow up in your face. The man was a true artist. Gracious and uncompromising in equal measure x I will miss him.

MESSAGE FROM IGGY:Mark Lanegan, RIP, deepest respect for you. Your fan, Iggy Pop

I can't process this. Mark Lanegan will always be etched in my heart - as he surely touched so many with his genuine self, no matter the cost, true to the end. xx jc pic.twitter.com/VDL176nbJu

I hope the angels are taking good care of you today @marklanegan https://t.co/rXhAJJFDUN

My brother, my mentor, my pen pal, my great friend. I can't believe you're gone my friend. I love you Mark Lanegan. And I thank him for everything, for our friendship and the inspiration. I loved him so much. He was the greatest. The very best of us xx

Bye Mark I'll miss youThis is truly sadThat voice soothed us all pic.twitter.com/tF1Se9HoK3

I am so profoundly grateful to have had the chance to make music & become friends with Mark Lanegan. Few artists ever achieve the level of honesty & authenticity that he did.He was absolutely brilliant.Godspeed my friend. 🖤

Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X pic.twitter.com/Xnx76y68YC

RIP Mark LaneganForever In Our HeartsNovember 25, 1964 – February 22, 2022 pic.twitter.com/oO7AJCqj4d

Devastating news. What a talent. Will be listening to Bubblegum for the rest of the day https://t.co/ySPCyY0Ggh

Rest In Peace, old friend. Truly. More and more the best are no longer with us. @marklanegan pic.twitter.com/KPyPC17xad

So very sad to hear of the passing of Mark Lanegan. #marklanegan #ripmarklanegan @marklanegan pic.twitter.com/Mhcatyiyug

Fuck. Mark Lanegan now?

Hearing about Mark Lanegan passing away has properly stopped me in my tracks. I'm absolutely gutted. Met him on a couple of occasions and I was nervous because I loved him so much. He was a perfect gentleman, really kind. One of THE great singers of the last 30 years. So sad 💔

Terribly saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Lanegan. A very gifted artist blessed with honey dipped tones, gone far too soon.

Rest in peace Mark Lanegan

Mark Lanegan rest easy mate. A real singer. ❤️

Oh no. Terrible news that Mark Lanegan has left us. Safe travels man - you'll be missed 💔

I love you. Rest In Peace Mark Lanegan, my brother. No words. Heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/nQblLQNjnA

