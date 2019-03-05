Mark Morton Unveils New "Cross Off" Video

Mark Morton has unveiled the official video for “Cross Off,” featuring late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington on vocals. You can check out the clip, directed by Roboshobo, above.

“Cross Off” is the leadoff track on Morton’s new solo album, Anesthetic. In addition to Bennington, the song features Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto and drummer Alex Bent. The song was written by Morton, Bennington, Jake Oni and producer Josh Wilbur, and was recorded in April 2017, just three months before the former Linkin Park frontman's untimely death at the age of 41.

Morton said in a statement that working on the track with Bennington "was a very free-flowing and natural process."

"We both really loved the song from its inception and everyone that worked on it put a lot of energy and emotion into it," he continued. "I feel like you can really hear that in the track, and absolutely in Chester's performance."

Anesthetic was released on March 1 via WPP Records and Spinefarm Records. Morton also recently announced initial tour dates in support of the album. His band for the shows will feature Bad Wolves and ex-God Forbid guitarist Doc Coyle, Sons of Texas singer Mark Morales and bassist Nick Villarreal and drummer Art Cruz, who has played with Prong and Winds of Plague.

The outing will also feature co-headliners Light the Torch and support from Moon Tooth.

You can check out the full tour itinerary here.