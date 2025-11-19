“We’re not just serving customers. We’re serving fellow musicians and our friends”: Sweetwater’s customer service has been ranked as one of the highest-rated in the country

Sweetwater has been placed among the top countries in the US for its customer service, earning its highest ranking in its 46-year history.

The rankings have been decided by Newsweek magazine, with Sweetwater breaking into the top 10 in eighth position. That placing means it's beat the Four Seasons, Disney Parks & Resorts, and American Express on Newsweek's customer service metrics.

Newsweek, in partnership with global data research firm Statista, analyzed over 700 brands across 163 categories. A total of 200,000 customer evaluations, and an independent survey of over 28,000 U.S. customers, were considered in the results, with Sweetwater scoring an impressive 94.09 out of 100.

The news doesn't come as a surprise, really. Sweetwater's customer service is, after all, regularly the recipient of much online attention. Especially its after-sales support.

Heck, the Hard Times wrote a satire piece on how a Sweetwater sales rep turned up to the funeral of a man who bought an overdrive pedal from them in 2008. That's one of many jovial examples, but they're all in good spirits.

“Sweetwater was founded on the idea of helping our friends make music,” says Justin Dunbar, Sweetwater’s Director of Customer Support, of the recognition. “That spirit drives everything we do. Providing the best customer service we can is simply an extension of that notion. We’re not just serving customers; we’re serving fellow musicians and our friends.”

Sweetwater is currently readying itself for next week's Black Friday sales, and has already got ahead of the game by slashing up to 80% off some of its stock.

Visit our guide to the best Sweetwater Black Friday deals 2025 to find them all.