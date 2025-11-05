“This isn’t just about sound, it’s about community, creativity, and giving back to the music that made us”: Marshall launches initiative to support grassroots music venues in the UK – which are facing a fight for survival
Marshall is teaming up with Music Venue Trust on ‘Marshall Nights,’ a UK-wide series to support independent venues and breakthrough artists
At a time when grassroots venues across the globe are facing unprecedented challenges, Marshall is championing these key community and music centers through ‘Marshall Nights’, launched in collaboration with the UK-based Music Venue Trust.
‘Marshall Nights’ is set to be a UK-wide series of over 20 gigs – each shining a spotlight on emerging talent and the local communities that support them.
“Marshall was born from the live stage, and that’s where we belong,” comments Kevin Penney, Marketing Director at Marshall EMEA. “Grassroots venues are where every great band starts, and we’re proud to help keep those stages alive for the next generation of artists and fans.
“This isn’t just about sound – it’s about community, creativity, and giving back to the music that made us.”
‘Marshall Nights’ will feature more than 60 breakthrough artists performing across some of the country's most well-known venues, including the Green Door Store in Brighton, Fuel in Cardiff, The Rum Shack in Glasgow, and Yellow Arch in Sheffield.
Beyond the live shows, Marshall and Music Venue Trust will also collaborate on live sessions, interviews, and behind-the-scenes content that will continue to amplify the artists and the independent venues that make it all happen.
This initiative continues to build on Marshall's previous commitments to grassroots music, including Marshall co-founder Terry Marshall and his wife Leslie Marshall's £100,000 ($130,361) donation to Music Venue Trust’s ‘Own Our Venues’ campaign, and supplying backline equipment to 20 grassroots music venues and counting.
And, speaking of Marshall, it's been more than 40 years since Spinal Tap's Nigel Tufnel cranked his Marshall amp to 11, so it was only fitting that, for their silver screen reunion, Tufnel (aka actor Christopher Guest) re-enlisted the help of Marshall to craft an amp that goes to Infinity.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
