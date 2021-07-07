Marshall opens its first-ever recording studio, complete with Gibson and Fender guitars and a classic Neve mixing console

Best known for its industry-leading guitar amps – and more recently, headphones, jukeboxes, guitar stools and a host of other non-amp-related gear – Marshall is a real powerhouse in the audio world.

And its presence in the sphere has just grown greater, following the unveiling of the all-new – and rather shiny looking – Marshall Studio.

Located at the company's headquarters in Milton Keynes, England, the facility is described as a “state-of-the-art recording and mixing studio”, and is centered around a classic '70s Neve 8048 mixing console and a large live room.

Modified and customized for the studio by Neve specialist Blake Devitt, the console is designed to “meet modern standards whilst remaining sympathetic to what made the original so special”.

The studio also offers enough gear to keep most guitarists happy, including a pair of Gibson electric guitars – a Les Paul Traditional and ES-335 – two Fender guitars – a Stratocaster and Telecaster, of course – and a Yamaha FG Series acoustic guitar.

As you'd expect, amps available are exclusively Marshall, but there's plenty to choose from. The list includes a 1962 Bluesbreaker, JCM800 2203, Origin 20C and loads more.

Musicians can also use two bass guitars – a Fender P-Bass and Ultra Jazz Bass – and a plethora of drum equipment.

There's also tons of outboard gear – including a Universal Audio 1176LN compressor/limiter and an LA-2A Optical Tube Compressor – a selection of studio-grade microphones and a trio of monitoring options, including the sought-after studio favorite, the Yamaha NS10.

To find out more, or to enquire about making a booking, head to Marshall.