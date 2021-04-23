Marshall has now released its own jukebox

Marshall is, of course, best known for its guitar amps, but recently the legendary company has also given us branded portable speakers, headphones and other non-stage-rocking items.

Now, meet the newest addition to the Marshall lifestyle family, the Marshall Jukebox.

The new juke is handcrafted by Sound Leisure and features individual tuning by Marshall’s engineers to a specific EQ curve.

Looks-wise, it exudes classic Marshall cool, with brushed gold castings and Marshall styling on the knobs, logos, fret cloth, piping, as well as the instantly-identifiable Tolex, which, similar to a Marshall amp, wraps the entire cabinet.

(Image credit: Marshall)

The jukebox boasts two mids, two tweeters and a 1 x 12-inch Twin cone bass speaker, as well as a D4 amplifier and two independent stereo channel outputs with 60W RMS per channel.

There’s also a 70 x 7-inch vinyl record rotating mechanism, aux ins and outs and a Bluetooth receiver to allow for streaming music direct from any device.

The Marshall Jukebox is offered for £9,495 (approx. $13,185). For more information, head to Marshall, or to pick one up (but be careful – they're heavy), head to Sound Leisure.