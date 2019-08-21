Martin’s opulent D-45 Woodstock 50th Anniversary headlines 5 new acoustic releases

Martin has unveiled five new acoustic guitar models for the fall season, headlined by the luxurious Limited Edition D-45 Woodstock 50th Anniversary.

The American acoustic giant is heralding this latest Woodstock model as the most opulent of all, with a ‘1969-2019’ inlay, Woodstock dove atop the headstock, East Indian rosewood back and sides, and abalone inlay throughout.

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

Its interior label is hand-signed by C. F. Martin IV and two of the original Woodstock co-founders, Joel Rosenman and Michael Lang.

Just 50 will be produced, with a price tag of $13,999, including custom hardcase.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Martin Guitar) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Martin Guitar)

Other new releases include a koa update to the Road Series, with the D-12E and 000-12E both featuring environmentally conscious koa back and sides, bonded to a mahogany core.

Both models also feature Fishman MX-T electronics, mother-of-pearl patterned rosette and fingerboard inlay, plus a soft-shell gigbag.

The lower-priced X Series, meanwhile, receives koa HPL (high-pressure laminate) tweaks to the D-X1E and D-X2E.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Martin Guitar) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Martin Guitar)

Martin’s HPL features on the top, back and sides of the D-X1E ($649), while the D-X2E ($799) features the material on the back and sides, teamed with a Sitka spruce top.

Both models come fitted with the Fishman MX electronics system, and come with a new soft gigbag.

Read on for all the info, and head on over to Martin Guitar for more.

These models follow yesterday’s release of two new additions to Eric Clapton’s 2019 Crossroads collection, the 000-42EC Crossroads Ziricote and 0042-JSC John Mayer Crossroads.