Jackson releases Marty Friedman's striking new signature model, the Pro Series Signature MF-1 Purple Mirror

Jackson has kicked off its 40th anniversary year with a bang. The company's plethora of new gear for 2021 includes a mind-boggling array of Pro Series, X Series and affordable JS Series electric guitars, a fresh selection of high-spec Pro Series and X Series basses and a string of new head-turning signature models.

Among the highlights of the new artist additions is former Megadeth shredder Marty Friedman's new Pro Series Signature MF-1.

Sporting a striking cracked purple mirror top, the MF-1 features a construction of a mahogany body with a three-ply white/abalone/white binding, a set mahogany neck with a scarf joint and graphite-reinforcement rods and a bound 12"-radius 22-fret ebony fingerboard with pearloid block inlays.

Electronics consist of a pair of passive EMG MF signature humbucking pickups, controlled via two volume and tone tone knobs and a three-way selector switch.

Other features include a Jackson TOM-style adjustable bridge with an anchored tailpiece, a reverse Jackson 3x3 AT-1 black headstock, all-black hardware and a 24.75" scale length.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Jackson) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Jackson) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Jackson) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Jackson)

Says Friedman, “It’s just a gorgeous guitar. The people at Jackson came up with a way to develop this – it’s actually really a custom type of job but they managed to do it in such a way to put it out to the public at a reasonable price point.

“I used this model in the photo session for my Tokyo Jukebox 3 album, and you really can’t take a bad picture with this guitar. Depending on how the light hits it, it really changes its personality and image a lot.”

The Marty Friedman MF-1 is available now for $1,199. For more information, head over to Jackson.