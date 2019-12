According to Blabbermouth.net, former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has revealed via a Facebook post that he has signed on to write the theme song for a "major" new movie.

Friedman recently released a new solo album, Tokyo Jukebox 2, earlier this year, a follow-up/continuation to his 2009 effort Tokyo Jukebox.

Friedman had the longest tenure of any Megadeth lead guitarist, playing alongside Dave Mustaine in the band for nearly a decade before leaving the band in January of 2000.