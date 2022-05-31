MAS Effects aims for interstellar ambience with The Expanse harmonic tremolo pedal

MAS Effects has debuted its latest effects unit, The Expanse harmonic tremolo pedal.

Described as a “genuine labor of love” that went through a “ridiculous number of iterations”, The Expanse is said to be suitable for everything from basic everyday tremolo tones to a unique blend of ambient sounds.

The Expanse features six control knobs, two toggle switches and a pair of footswitches. The Outer Space switch is used to select the mode of the pedal, and has three different options. Down position engages the harmonic tremolo only, while the middle and up positions add expansive reverb and echoing feedback, respectively.

Elsewhere, a secondary toggle switch labeled Warp accesses different voices: soft harmonic tremolos, slightly more “severe” sounds and an LFO that pans between filters and shifts their frequencies.

In operation, self-explanatory Volume and Blend controls control the output and dry/wet signal mix. Velocity, meanwhile, dictates the speed of the tremolo sweep and Expanse sets amount of ambience.

The latter also works in tandem with a Vast Expanse footswitch – controlled via the unlabelled Vastness knob – which pushes the effect “beyond its limits”.

A versatile Width parameter also makes the cut, and serves two different functions depending on what mode is selected. When Outer Space is in the up position, it controls the space between echoes. In the other two positions, Width sets the sweeping range of the tremolo.

A final bypass footswitch completes the external control layout. Under the hood, there are two internal trimmers that set the ceiling of the Expanse knob and the LED brightness.

As for connectivity, The Expanse features two expression pedal jacks that let you control Width and Expanse or Velocity parameters via an external pedal.

The Expanse is available now for $229.

To find out more, head over to MAS Effects (opens in new tab).