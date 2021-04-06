Mastodon, Faith No More, Sepultura members join forces to cover Public Enemy's She Watch Channel Zero

While the return of live music is no longer a pipe dream, The Kings of Quarantine are committed to continuing their lockdown heroics, and have assembled yet another mind-boggling array of guest collaborators and electric guitar heroes for a new remote cover.

This time round, project founders Jason Rockman and Kevin Jardine are joined by Mastodon's Bill Kelliher, Faith No More’s Billy Gould and Mike Bordin, Mix Master Mike of Beastie Boys, Derrick Green of Sepultura and Popaganda’s Ron English for a crushing cover of Public Enemy’s She Watch Channel Zero.

Doug ‘SA’ Martinez of 311, Cypress Hill rapper Sen Dog and H2O vocalist Toby Morse were also drafted onboard to offer their musical services.

Highlights from the high-octane cover include Gould’s pumping bass guitar lines and Sen Dog's effortless lyrical flow, as well as Jardine and Kelliher’s delicious display of riotous riffs, oversized hooks and oh-so sweet harmonic interplay.

The latest offering from the pandemic supergroup was released in collaboration with the Roadie Relief fund, in an effort to raise awareness for all of the industry workers who have been impacted by the lack of live music.

Of the new release, Rockman said, “We hope to not only put a smile on people’s faces, but also help the touring staff that have been severely affected by the pandemic.”

Their cover of She Watch Channel Zero is available from The Kings of Quarantine Bandcamp page for $1, with 100% of proceeds going directly to the relief fund.

Head over to Roadie Relief to donate to the cause.

This isn't Kelliher's first collaboration with The Kings of Quarantine – he recently joined the group for a virtual cover of Jane’s Addiction’s Mountain Song.