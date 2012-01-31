Mastodon, Opeth Announce Co-Headlining Tour Dates

One of the most talked-about tours so far this year has been one that wasn't even officially announced -- until today.

Mastodon and Opeth have confirmed dates for a co-headlining tour that will see them supported by Sweden's Ghost. Dates can be found below.

"We're touring North America together with Mastodon soon. Nice!," proclaimed Opeth frontman Mikael Akerfeldt. "One of the very few metal bands of today that I genuinely like. Good people too! Ghost are coming with us as well, and they are one of the hottest new bands to come out of Sweden in recent years, and I dig them too. I sound like an old fart, don't I? Well, I am.”

He continued, "Yet, am I right in thinking that this tour, this line up, is pretty decent? Would you all agree? Not complete shit, is it? Hope to see y'all out there! What are we playing? Not sure yet, but considering the company, maybe we'll have to pull out the big guns from time to time. In order to keep up, I mean."

Both bands are still on tour in support of excellent 2011 releases. Opeth released Heritage last September just two weeks before Mastodon released The Hunter. Both albums landed in the Top 5 in our list of the 50 best albums of 2011.

Mastodon, Opeth, Ghost 2012 Tour Dates

April 4 – State Theater – Portland, ME

April 5 – Orpheum Theater – Boston, MA *

April 6 – Metropolis – Montreal, QC *

April 7 – Sony Centre – Toronto, ON *

April 9 – Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

April 10 – The Dome – Wallingford, CT

April 11 – Roseland – New York, NY

April 13 – Riviera Theater – Chicago

April 14 – Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

April 15 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

April 16 – TN Theater – Knoxville, TN *

April 18 – Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

April 19 –Palladium – Dallas, TX *

April 20 – Backstage Live – San Antonio, TX *

April 21 – Concrete Street – Corpus Christi, TX *

April 23 – Fillmore – Denver, CO *

April 25 – House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV

April 26 – Gibson – Hollywood, CA *

April 27 – Fox Theatre – Oakland, CA *

April 28 – Grand Sierra Resort – Reno, NV

April 30 – Paramount Theater – Seattle, WA *

May 1 – Orpheum – Vancouver, BC *

May 3 – Edmonton Events Centre – Edmonton,AB *

May 4 – MacEwan Hall – Calgary, AB

May 5 – The Odeon – Saskatoon, SK

May 6 – Burton Cummings – Winnipeg, MB *

May 9 – The Fillmore – Washington, DC *

May 10 – The Fillmore – Charlotte, NC

May 11 – House of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SC *

May 12 – Masquerade Music Park – Atlanta, GA

*Denotes Opeth close the show