Mastodon's Bill Kelliher, Emma Ruth Rundle and more give Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill a moody metal makeover

We were thoroughly slayed by the recent cover of AC/DC’s Riff Raff from Two Minutes to Late Night, “the world's only heavy metal-themed talk show,” which brought together members of Clutch, Cave In, Converge and Carcass.

Now Two Minutes to Late Night is back with a similarly impressive, if decidedly more moody, cover: Kate Bush’s 1985 classic Running Up That Hill, featuring vocalist Emma Ruth Rundle, Mastodon electric guitar player Bill Kelliher, YOB bassist Aaron Rieseberg, Old Man Gloom drummer Santos Montano and Two Minutes to Late Night’s Jordan Olds.

In a message posted alongside the video, TMTLN wrote: “Hello friends, we decided to release this video on schedule even though our country is in turmoil because we wanted to honor the hard work of our guest musicians and to give our fans a respite from the horrors of the fascist police state.”

The troupe also asks that “in lieu of donating to our Patreon, we ask you to consider making a donation to the protestor bail funds for your local city [which are listed on the YouTube page].

“Please take a moment to acknowledge our many friends who cannot enjoy any kind of video right now. Black Lives Matter. Rest in power George Floyd and the many other victims of systemic oppression.”

For more on Two Minutes to Late Night, check out their official YouTube channel.