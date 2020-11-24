Maton Guitars teams up with Aussie singer-songwriter Joe Robinson for the J.R Signature

Maton Guitars has announced a signature acoustic guitar model for Australian singer-songwriter Joe Robinson.

Adding to the company's established Artist Signature Series, the J.R Signature features a construction of an AA-grade sitka spruce top and Tasmanian Myrtle back and sides, a mahogany neck with a 21-fret rosewood fingerboard and bridge and a scalloped Maton X bracing.

Visual touches include a Myrtle headstock veneer with a pearl Maton inlay, a herringbone rosette, a five-ply body binding and Joe Robinson's signature on the scratchplate.

Electronics come by way of a Maton AP5 PRO pickup system, which features bass, treble and volume fader-style controls, as well as mic and piezo input dials and mid and frequency knobs.

Other features include a bone nut and saddle, a Natural Satin finish, Ivory ABS bridge pins and chrome Grover Rotomatic tuning machines.

“I’ve been playing Maton guitars since I was 14 years old,” Robinson says. “They really are a huge part of my sound, and it means a lot that the relationship has moved to this level. I am so proud of this signature guitar. It is everything I hoped it would be and more. The sound, feel and build quality are impeccable. I am so happy this guitar is now out in the world for others to enjoy."

The J.R. Signature is expected to release in early 2021. For more information, head to Maton Guitars.