Matt Bellamy gifts Nandi Bushell his signature Manson MBM-1 guitar

Nandi Bushell’s impressive collection of electric guitars has just gotten even larger, with the 10-year old internet sensation having been gifted a Manson Matt Bellamy signature guitar by the Muse frontman himself.

The generous offering comes after Bushell's cover of the Brit rock trio’s Origin Of Symmetry track, Plug In Baby, where Nandi caught the band’s attention with her multi-instrumentalist skills.

“This is amazing!” said an unsurprisingly ecstatic Bushell after she finally freed the flashy Manson Meta Series MBM-1 model from its bubble wrapping package. “This is so cool, thank you so much!”

An accompanying letter, signed by Bellamy, reads, “Hi Nandi, love the new covers. Thought you might like to perform some on my signature model. Best wishes, from Matt and the guitar team."

The young axe slinger wastes no time testing out the guitar, and enthusiastically rifles through an unplugged version of Plug In Baby’s lead line.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you Matt Bellamy for giving me your signature guitar! I love Muse and hope to jam with you, Dom and Chris one day too."

After celebrating with a "special Nandi Bushell dance", the formidable young guitarist exclaims, “Pretty cool, right?!” Yes, Nandi. Very cool. Very cool indeed.

It’s not the first time Bushell has been given a special six-string gift from a famous admirer, as she recently received a Tom Morello Fender signature Stratocaster from the Rage rocker himself.