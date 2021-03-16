Muse think Nandi Bushell “absolutely killed it” with her new Plug In Baby cover

Muse's Plug In Baby turned 20 years old earlier this month, and as a result, has received plenty of air time of late.

Following social media star Sophie Lloyd's shred-worthy take on the track – which she offered up after receiving a Manson electric guitar from Matt Bellamy – rock 'n' roll prodigy Nandi Bushell has thrown her hat in the ring.

In her latest video, she shares her cover of the Origin of Symmetry cut and, true to form, plays every single instrument. Her multi-instrumental chops attracted the attention of the Brit rock trio, who took to Instagram to give props.

“Absolutely killing it again with Plug In Baby,” their caption reads, alongside a cut of Bushell's cover.

“This was one of my most challenging covers so far,” Bushell says in the description below her YouTube video. “The guitar and bass are so fast I really had to practice a lot to get my playing up to speed. Everything you hear is me. No backing tracks. I recorded each track using Logic Pro.

“This is my [third] Muse cover now. I want to be able to play like all 3 members of Muse. Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard.”

This isn't the first time the wunderkind's exploits have caught the eyes of the stars. Back in June, her searing cover of Rage Against the Machine's Guerrilla Radio in support of Black Lives Matter garnered praise from Tom Morello, who later gifted her his signature Fender Soul Power Stratocaster.

More recently, her all-looped rendition of Under the Bridge by Red Hot Chili Peppers received applause from Flea, who wrote on Twitter: “Always love to Nandi!”