In this exclusive video lesson, Mayday Parade lead guitarist Alex Garcia shows you how to play the lead guitar part to the band's new song, "When You See My Friends." In case you missed the rhythm guitar part, head over here to get the lesson from Brooks Betts.

"When You See My Friends" is now available on iTunes here, and is featured on the band's upcoming self-titled album, which is due out on October 4.

You can currently pre-order the album on iTunes here.