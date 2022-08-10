Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine: the ultimate interview – only in the new Guitar World

Dave Mustaine’s former Metallica bandmates may have penned the line, “What don’t kill ya make ya more strong” (Broken, Beat & Scarred), but it’s Megadeth’s main man that has more accurately demonstrated the grammatically correct aphorism by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

Over the decades, substance abuse, exploitation, betrayal, injuries and – more recently – cancer have tested Mustaine’s stamina, mental stability and creativity.

His faith and determination have not only allowed him to persevere, but, like the sea captain whose storm-tossed ship is being broken, beaten and riddled with holes, the frustration has left Mustaine shouting with rage-filled glee, throwing his fists to the sky and metaphorically shouting, “Is that all you’ve got?!?”



In the latest issue (October 2022), Guitar World's Jon Wiederhorn reconnects with Mustaine as he delves into the venerable band's dramatic recent history, all of which inspired their long-awaited new album, The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!



The issue also features an interview with Megadeth's Kiko Loureiro, a track-by-track guide to The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead! and a closer look at Mustaine's new signature Gibson guitars.



The new issue of Guitar World is on sale now. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Cameron Nunez)

The new issue also features:



Play Ball: Sixty years ago, a man named Ernie Ball forever revolutionized the guitar string industry – and the rest, as they say, is history…



Stardust Memories: Hunky Dory and Ziggy Stardust producer (and Beatles engineer) Ken Scott recalls the making of two of David Bowie and Mick Ronson’s most iconic albums.

Where There’s Smoke: Former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers co-caption Mike Campbell breaks down Explosive Combustion, his latest album with the Dirty Knobs.



Johnson and Johnson: Texas guitar great Eric Johnson has concocted not one, but two albums bursting with new material – plus a few extras. “It feels good to have cleared out the vaults and get everything out there.”



We also catch up with Korn's Brian "Head" Welch, Reb Beach (and his pedalboard), GWAR, the Meters' Leo Nocentelli, Lexi Rose, Bartees Strange, Lindsay Ell, Frost* guitarist John Mitchell and more.



This month's song transcriptions are America (part 2 of 2) by Yes, Scarlet Cross by Black Veil Brides and Paint It, Black by the Rolling Stones. There are new columns by Joe Bonamassa, Andy Timmons, Josh Smith and Andy Aledort.



Chris Gill reviews the Jackson Concept Series Rhoads RR24 HS, the Jackson Soloist SLAT7P HT MS and Bare Knuckle's Polymath humbuckers. Paul Riario reviews the Blackstar Amplification St. James 50 EL34 head (and 6L6 combo) and the Squier 40th Anniversary Telecaster Gold Edition.



Finally, Chris Gill explores the history of the Maestro Echoplex EP-3 and provides optimal settings to capture legendary tones by Van Halen and Joe Walsh.

The new issue of Guitar World is on sale now. (opens in new tab)



You can buy new issues of Guitar World at Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Hudson News, Books a Million and other stores – and online from Magazines Direct (opens in new tab). And, while you're at it, why not save on every issue by subscribing (opens in new tab)?