Megadeth's Gigantour to Return in January 2012

Megadeth are set to return with their fourth installment of Gigantour early next year. The bill -- hand-selected by Dave Mustaine -- is set to feature Megadeth, Motorhead, Lacuna Coil and Volbeat.

Instead of launching mid-year like most traveling festivals, Gigantour is set to return in January of next year, a smart move considering the proliferation of summer touring packages in recent years.

The last Gigantour was back in 2008, and featured In Flames, Children of Bodom, Job For a Cowboy and High on Fire.

Megadeth will release their thirteenth studio album, TH1RT3EN, on November 1 through Roadrunner Records.